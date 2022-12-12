Calle Ocho's Azúcar to celebrate National Ice Cream Day Tuesday

Longing for some delicious and different ice cream flavors like Abuela Maria… or El Mani Loco, Mantecado, Plátano Maduro? Tomorrow – Tuesday - is your day.

Tuesday, December 13 is National Ice Cream Day and the Azúcar Ice Cream Company, just a short drive from the island in Calle Ocho, can help you celebrate the day while enjoying their artisanal ice creams.

The Little Havana iconic ice cream shop - which was named by People Magazine as one of the 10 of Favorite Ice Cream Shops in the U.S. - first opened in 2011 with unique signature flavors that include Abuela Maria, Café Con Leche, Willy Cherino, Cuatro Leches, Domino, El Mani Loco, Mantecado, Platano Maduro, and more.

They are located 1503 SW 8 St. in Miami, across from Domino Park.

For more information, click here.