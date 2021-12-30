Thursday morning, morning rush hour traffic was impacted as an Brightline train hit a car close to the Dade-Broward County lines in Aventura.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel published a statement from Brightline that read: “This was a tragic event and the direct result of an individual driving around the gates which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train.”

The car was struck around 6 a.m. at 24190 E. Dixie Highway in Miami Dade County, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Officers from both the Aventura and Hallandale police departments were on the scene.

While there were no reports of injuries or how many people were in the vehicle, an NBC 6 TV report captured a mangled blue car to the side of the road with a tarp over part of the car, which could signal a fatality.