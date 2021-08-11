As the DeSantis administration threatens to strip salaries of local school officials who buck the governor’s masking policy for children, the Biden administration indicated it might step in to restore those paychecks with federal money.

The dispute between DeSantis and local school officials heated up Tuesday as classes resumed in much of the state. DeSantis pushed the Florida Department of Education and Department of Health on Friday to adopt rules giving parents the right to opt out of mask wearing inside school buildings.

Most districts have reluctantly acceded to the rules, requiring kids to wear masks but offering opt-outs at the request of parents or guardians. Broward County school officials voted Tuesday to mandate masks and if necessary, challenge DeSantis in court.

State Sen. Gary Farmer issued a written statement praising the vote.

“By standing up to the bully in the Governor’s Mansion like they did today, the Broward County School Board set a shining example for our kids. They sent the message that no person no matter how loud or powerful they are, can intimidate them out of standing up for what is right,” Farmer wrote.

“I am sure that after this the governor will lash out in anger as he usually does,” he continued, adding: “The governor has no authority to enforce his dangerous and politically motivated orders, and I am confident that the orders and any retaliatory action that he may take will not hold up in court.

In a letter to policymakers in those counties, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran viewed that as insufficient deference to parental autonomy. He cited their “significant neglect” in responding to the new rules and said he was opening a formal investigation into the two districts.

“I am demanding that you provide a written response by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, documenting how your district is complying” with the rules. “Any failure to adequately document and substantiate full compliance with this rule will result in sanctions permitted under law,” he wrote.

“Depending on the facts presented, I may recommend to the State Board of Education that the department withhold funds in an amount equal to the salaries for the superintendent and all the members of the school board.”

Asked about that possible sanction during a White House press briefing, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki praised “the courage and boldness” of local officials resisting the governor’s policy.

Psaki noted that federal American Rescue Plan money intended to help Florida schools respond to COVID remains largely unspent by state officials.

“The question is, why not? And those can be used to cover expenses that come up in this period. They’re federal funds and they’re under federal discretion, so they just need to be distributed to these schools. We’re looking into what’s possible,” she said.

“Certainly, paying for salaries is a part of that — or it could be a part of that and could cover those needs for these officials,” Psaki said.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, a candidate in the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary, praised the offer.

“My office and I have been working with the White House to find ways to support school districts that have had their funding threatened by our governor’s unconstitutional effort to prohibit them from following public health guidelines,” Fried said in a written statement.

U.S. House member Charlie Crist, also in the primary, remarked about the development on Twitter.

“Our governor is embarrassing us. Our president is leading us. Help is on the way Florida. I’m so grateful to President Biden and the local leaders standing strong against Gov DeSantis’ tyranny and disinformation,” Crist wrote.

Democrats in the Florida Senate, meanwhile, offered to set up a GoFundMe account.

“If the governor chooses to defund public education and withhold salaries from educators as punishment for protecting students’ health and safety, we will fill the gap to support them in this fight,” caucus leader Lauren Book, also from Broward County, said in a written statement.

The average salary for school superintendents in Florida is $163,532, according to Department of Education records for 2020-21.

That’s higher than DeSantis’ salary of $134,181, according to current data from the state.

Overall, average superintendent salaries in 2020-21 range from $65,534 in Glades school district in southwest Florida to $374,365 for Miami-Dade. In between, Alachua’s average superintendent salary is $160,000 and Leon County’s is $148,346.

Education Commissioner Corcoran’s salary is listed as $284,280, in state data.

In Miami-Dade County, where schools will open on Aug. 23, officials were also dubious about the governor’s policy but have yet to adopt a policy.

Carvalho did release a written statement to CBS Miami.

“We have established a process that requires consultation with experts in the areas of public health and medicine. We will follow this process, which has served us well, and then make a final decision. At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck; a small price to pay considering the gravity of this issue and the potential impact to the health and well-being of our students and dedicated employees,” Carvalho said.

He also remarked Tuesday on Twitter: “Threat-laced humiliation has not served and will not serve humanity well.”

Andrea Messina, executive director of the Florida School Boards Association, decried the threats.

“Florida school board members make decisions every day in the best interests of their students, and we reject the implication that decisions may be made on anything other than that. Board members to not make decisions regarding public health lightly, and they will continue to make the decision that they believe is right for their students, staff, schools, and their local communities,” Messina said in a telephone interview.

“It has nothing to do with their salaries.”

During her White House briefing, Psaki reiterated a point President Biden has made before in reference to DeSantis.

“If you’re not interested in following the public health guidelines, to protect the lives of people in your state, to give parents some comfort as they’re sending their kids to school — schools are opening in Florida this week, I know, in many parts of Florida — then get out of the way and let local officials do their job to keep students safe. This is serious and we’re talking about people’s lives,” she said.

Here’s a list from the Department of Education showing average superintendent salaries from 2020-21:

DISTRICT 2020-21 SUPERINTENDENT AVERAGE SALARY

MIAMI-DADE 374,365

BROWARD 356,201

ORANGE 347,615

HILLSBOROUGH 309,996

PINELLAS 308,993

PALM BEACH 306,168

DUVAL 275,000

COLLIER 268,483

SEMINOLE 247,997

POLK 238,000

BREVARD 216,720

SARASOTA 215,000

MARION 210,000

LEE 209,000

OSCEOLA 207,532

VOLUSIA 205,000

MANATEE 204,918

ST. LUCIE 198,119

LAKE 195,000

INDIAN RIVER 180,000

SUWANNEE 173,717

CHARLOTTE 173,195

MARTIN 169,999

MONROE 168,600

HERNANDO 168,000

ST. JOHNS 165,000

ALACHUA 160,000

ESCAMBIA 160,000

PASCO 158,992

SUMTER 154,598

LEON 148,246

CLAY 142,260

OKALOOSA 142,148

SANTA ROSA 138,565

BAY 137,120

FLAGLER 135,000

CITRUS 134,721

WAKULLA 130,819

PUTNAM 130,661

NASSAU 126,460

COLUMBIA 124,971

HIGHLANDS 123,974

WALTON 122,040

HENDRY 121,146

GADSDEN 118,296

HARDEE 118,229

JACKSON 116,693

BAKER 115,202

LEVY 114,614

DESOTO 112,676

BRADFORD 109,956

OKEECHOBEE 109,931

WASHINGTON 108,742

TAYLOR 107,664

HOLMES 106,777

MADISON 106,601

GULF 106,211

GILCHRIST 105,936

DIXIE 105,510

UNION 105,102

JEFFERSON 104,835

HAMILTON 104,769

FRANKLIN 103,913

LIBERTY 102,623

LAFAYETTE 102,516

CALHOUN 100,378

GLADES 64,534

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.