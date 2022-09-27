Overnight, Hurricane Ian became a major hurricane, now with max-125 mph winds, as it moves over western Cuba.

As of 5 a.m., Ian was moving north at 12 mph and is expected to move over the Gulf where the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects further intensification.

The NHC says Heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and South Florida Tuesday likely causing flash, urban, and small stream flooding.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the NHC adjusted the cone southeast, saying the trend in the models has been more southward and eastward over the last two advisories, but reminds residents not to focus specifically on the forecast track as some additional adjustments are possible. As a result, the hurricane warning has been moved south to include Bonita Springs in the SW coast of Florida.

The NHC said that wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards extend 115 miles from the center of the storm.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Inland Miami-Dade County, Broward County, from Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet as well as Inland and Metro Palm Beach County.

A Storm Surge Watch now in effect far south Miami-Dade County, including Florida Bay, as well as the Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West, including the Dry Tortugas. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a chance of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline.

The Village of Key Biscayne continues to provide sandbags to residents outside of Beach Park on Ocean Drive.

For the complete 5 a.m. NHC advisory, click here.