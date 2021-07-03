Cava authorizes demolition of what remains of Champlain Towers building

Saturday, Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told Surfside family members during a morning briefing that the building would be brought down “as soon as possible.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday authorized the demolition of the still-standing portion of Champlain Towers South, after fears that the damaged structure could fall and disrupt rescue efforts. “The building poses a threat to public health and safety and bringing it down as quickly as possible is critical to protect our community,” said Cava.

The demolition could happen as early as Sunday.

Worries have intensified over the past week that the damaged structure could come tumbling down on its own, endangering the crews below and complicating the search for the 124 people still missing as death toll reaches 24 as of Saturday morning.

Jadallah cautioned that there '’may be some hiccups” with the demolition of the remaining structure of Champlain Towers South, as concerns remain on how experts will enter the structure to install explosives, adding that the remnants of the demolished building would be removed immediately to give rescuers access to the garage area that has been the focus of the search.

The number of those unaccounted for dropped on Friday after officials audited their reports and found that some marked missing were in fact safe.