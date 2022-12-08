Cava launches free Virtual STRIVE305 program for small businesses

“Today, we’re taking our support for small business to the next level by launching Virtual STRIVE305,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday as she announced a county initiative to accelerate the countywide growth of small businesses owners and entrepreneurs.

Cava said, “Miami-Dade County has been ranked as one of the most recovered economies in the nation after the pandemic, and I truly believe there has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur in our community but are working hard to make sure everyone gets to benefit from it.”

Virtual STRIVE305 is a virtual small-business incubator providing on-demand classes to micro and small businesses in Miami-Dade County, addressing some of the challenges small business owners face, such as access to capital, trainings, technical assistance, and a community of interest.

The virtual program, created in partnership with StartUP FIU local, BizHack Academy, FemCity and Micro Business Catalyst will be available at no cost.

