Cava launches heat awareness campaign

“Heat is the number one weather-related killer. It’s a silent killer,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday as she launched an awareness campaign which will highlight the dangers of rising temperatures during the “heat season,” which runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.

The County will give the campaign the same level of importance as hurricane preparedness.

“We’re known internationally for our vulnerability to sea level rise and hurricanes, and we’ve been fortifying infrastructure, updating building codes and strengthening our resilience in these two areas for decades,” Levine Cava said. “But up until recently, extreme heat wasn’t on our radar. This is all to say we have a growing heat problem, and it’s time to find solutions.”

In a Twitter post, Cava added, “Like 'Hurricane Season', we aim to equally embed 'Heat Season' in everyone’s minds. This will help ready our community in advance of extreme heat events, preparing them with the resources they need should they witness anyone suffering from heat-related stress or illness.”

The comments came during the inaugural Forum on Global Resilience hosted by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center and the Atlantic Council.