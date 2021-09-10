Taking into consideration more than 26,000 completed surveys and a million questions answered, dating back to February, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s first budget proposal — more than $9 billion covering a comprehensive span of projects and benefits without raising taxes — appears to be a big hit at first glance.

Thursday night, Cava and members held a rare Zoom meeting with some of Miam-Dade’s business leaders to unveil an outline of a budget that not only is designed to help small businesses but also includes expansion projects for major players, such as the Miami International Airport and the PortMiami seaport.

“You are special; you are what drives our economy,” said Levine Cava, addressing all the business groups associated with The Coalition for the Miami-Dade Chambers of Commerce, which hosted the event.

“This is my first County budget, but we’ve been working hard with this team,” she said. “... We were really expecting a lot of pain (due to the COVID pandemic), but with the help of the federal government and (all your work), bringing us back, we’re in pretty good shape.”

Calling for a flat tax, which leaves the millage rate at 4.6669, the same as the present fiscal year, she based the budget — an initiative called Thrive 305 — on her “Four Pillars” of Economy, Environment, Engagement and Equity.

“We want not just to recover, but to thrive,” she said.

A breakdown graphic of “Your Dollar at Work” shows:

- 31 cents of every dollar goes to Public Safety

- 22 cents are directed to Neighborhood & Infrastructure

- 14 cents are aimed at Economic Development

- 11 cents to Health & Society

- 7 cents each to Transportation & Mobility, Recreation & Culture, and General Government

- 1 cent to Policy Formulation.

As part of the proposed $9,073,898,000 budget, key priorities include an investment in the workforce, reinvigorating the economy, and promoting a healthier Miami-Dade.

Investments in small businesses and supporting startups through coaching will be a huge part of the budget’s mission in this next fiscal year.

Also included in the budget would be an investment in “blue green jobs,” and critical infrastructure projects to stimulate growth; more than $1 million for economic development (such as innovate apprenticeship and entrepreneurship); and $3 million to provide low-income children and families with an enhanced pre-school education.

An airport expansion at the South Terminal where three new gates would be added and five more cranes - at $500,000 each – will help prepare the seaport for larger ships also is on the budget.

There are $260 million in total funding for affordable housing; the expansion and improvements of public transit for rails and buses; and more than $4 million for projects dealing with preserving and protecting of Biscayne Bay.

There’s even room to give away 2,000 trees; add more building inspectors and code compliance personnel; and continue to wage the war on COVID, which Miami-Dade now has an 85% vaccination rate for those 12 and older, ranking the county high among the State.

“It sounds too good to be true, but it’s not,” said Levine Cava, who received warm condolences throughout the night on the recent passing of her father, Paul Levine.

David Clodfelter, Director in the Office of Management & Budget, pointed out that the County’s priorities include protecting lives and livelihood; using all the federal money to address COVID shortfalls; tackling gun violence with funds from the Peace and Prosperity Plan; and, of course, investments in the economy and environment.

“Even with all that’s going on, the business of the County goes on and that is important,” said Mark Trowbridge, who heads The Coalition of Chambers in Miami-Dade. “We are a mighty group who represent hundreds of thousands of people in business.”

Jimmy Morales, the county’s Chief Operations Officer, said a web portal has been developed – labormiami.org – to help small businesses owners find “who can assist you.” He also said the County would be building a “virtual incubator with a full curriculum to accelerate their business,” as well as providing studio space, such as in libraries to “practice and run your business” and technical assistance boot camps (on subjects such as finance) would leverage infrastructure.

Clodfelter explained that a flat tax keeps the tax rate “basically the same as the current fiscal year, but if you do face an increase, it’s not because of the tax rate but because your property value has increased, which we have seen a lot of (this year).”

He did say, however, there are other service fees that needed to be increased, such as water and sewer (3.68%), and solid waste (5% CPI), along with special taxing districts, such as library, fire-rescue and seaport fees, for example.

Asked what the budget does not include, Levine Cava took a moment before responding. “What’s missing, as a community we need to plan for the future and trying to replace resources ... businesses want to come here. We really need to dedicate ourselves to building a robust planning team for a robust future and building the political will to make it happen.”

But she thanked the business community and, especially, the employees.

“The work you do every day,” she pointed out. “The last year and a half has been hell ... but we have the best business community anywhere, so resilient.”

If you have questions regarding the budget, please send them to patrick.morris2@miamidade.gov prior to the Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 5 p.m. budget hearings being held in the Miami-Dade Commission Chambers.