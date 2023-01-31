Prosperity, peace and "protecting your pocketbook" were just part of the positives in Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's third State of the County speech, delivered on a postcard-perfect evening last week at Tropical Park.

"The state of our county is strong," said Cava, pointing out the historic property tax cut, unprecedented business growth, and doubling down on successful programs to boast one of the lowest rates of gun violence of any major metropolitan area in the country.

"We did all of this by coming together ... to make Miami-Dade the best place in the country to live, raise a family and open a business," she said.

"Miami-Dade residents deserve a future where economic growth and innovation leave no one behind. Where public safety is a continuous priority. Where everyone enjoys freedom from violence, no matter your Zip code."

Speaking from a stage set up at the "People's Park," as she called it, polite applause rang out throughout her one-hour address.

Cava, elected in November 2020, said: "Two years ago, I promised you that we would win the future ... and we are winning! We are delivering results.

"Our unemployment rate is at 1-and-a-half percent, lower than any other big urban area in the country, down from 3.3% just a year ago. Miami-Dade is back to work -- in a big way. We must seize this moment to deliver an economy that works for everyone, and where everyone has the freedom to thrive."

She also spoke about Miami-Dade's economic push, although she was empathetic with those who still struggle to make ends meet.w

"Two years ago, our economic future was uncertain," Cava said. "Today, we have rocketed back from the pandemic with an economy that is growing and diversifying. In fact, we have been called the most recovered economy in the nation.

"But I’m deeply aware that it doesn’t feel that way for everyone. Too many families are struggling with increased costs of living, and that’s why I'm laser-focused on protecting your pocketbook."

"Mi prioridad es proteger sus bolsillos," she reiterated in Spanish.

She spoke about the nearly $25 million cut in property taxes (the first cut in over a decade), approved last fall, and doubling down on the Save Our Seniors program, which helped some 25,000 elderly residents pay their bills.

"You deserve a government that is keeping you safe, protecting your pocketbook and investing in your shared future," she said.

Programs on the horizon

Cava then spoke about programs and goals for affordable housing, empowering the local workforce, providing more broadband access, adding safety measures for bicyclists and pedestrians, expanding public transit corridors, and investing to protect the environment.

"Miami-Dade County is at the epicenter of a national affordability crisis," she said, "which is why we are also at the forefront of housing solutions. And why we took immediate action.

"Here’s what we did:

"In April, I declared an affordability crisis that set in motion the Building Blocks plan to strengthen protections and increase the supply of workforce and affordable housing. We are working directly with private builders to accelerate new development over the next three years.

"We passed a budget that includes more than half a billion dollars in solutions to expand housing that people can afford – with nearly 32,000 housing units in the pipeline – and relief for those who are struggling.

"Our Emergency Rental Assistance Program has helped over 22,000 families stay in their homes. The program has been so successful that we expanded eligibility and we continue securing new funds from the federal government!

"These efforts have made a big difference in the lives of thousands of families."

Programs on housing did not stop there.

"In 2022, we also adopted our first ever Tenant’s Bill of Rights. We passed legislation requiring 60-day written notice to tenants ahead of major rent increases," she said.

"And we launched the Office of Housing Advocacy, to help residents navigate their housing needs.

"We’re also taking immediate steps to protect homeowners from association fraud that is directly threatening your pocketbook. Later this month, we will be launching our new condo and HOA online dashboard – to expand transparency for condo and homeowners."

Cava also spoke about ways to keep the county's surging economy rolling, launching Miami-Dade's Future Ready Plan – "to build the economy of the future today."

The plan, she said, has three pillars:

* Empowering our local workforce;

* Supporting small businesses; and

* Unleashing the power of innovation.

"This collaborative approach is a win-win-win for all," she said.

"We know innovation can happen anywhere. That’s why we need an active, agile government that partners with the private sector.

"And, today I am thrilled to announce the Miami-Dade Innovation Authority, which Chairman Oliver Gilbert and I are bringing to the Commission this spring. The Innovation Authority is a nonprofit that will provide grants to companies working to solve pressing local challenges in climate, health, housing, transit, and more.

"Companies will be invited to pilot new technologies with us – fast-tracking ideas to key problems we face," she added, noting that partnerships with the Knight Foundation and Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin made it possible.

High school students will get new opportunities to access apprenticeships in construction on county projects, in collaboration with Miami-Dade Public Schools and other labor-force partners.

As far as broadband access, "high-speed internet should be as commonplace as water and electricity," she said, introducing a Broadband and Digital Equity Action Plan, with the Miami Foundation and Miami Connected.

The Strive 305 program, which went virtual in December, has equipped entrepreneurs and small business owners with access to capital, training, and more, serving more than 5,000 small businesses in the county.

"We’re working to empower dreamers of all abilities," she said.

Freedom from gun violence

Cava also spoke about the Peace and Prosperity Plan, and other programs which led to a sharp decrease in gun violence – a nearly 42% decline in shootings, for instance, in unincorporated Miami-Dade County during the 30 weeks following the introduction of the first program.

"We also talk a lot about prosperity ... but we can’t have shared prosperity unless we have peace," Cava said. "And residents deserve to live in neighborhoods where they feel safe and at peace.

"So we acted to stem the national trend of rising gun violence, launching programs that tackle the root causes. We're making Miami-Dade County the strongest and the safest county in the country."

She praised the efforts of Operation Shield, which took more than 2,500 guns off the streets, yet she was saddened to lose one of the county's police officers in the line of duty, asking for a moment of silence for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was 29 years old.

Cava also said taking cars off the road by building key transit corridors is important, and it's a fast-moving project.

"From Aventura to Homestead, from Doral to South Beach, good public transit meets people where they are," she said. "That’s why we announced a re-imagined Baylink from Miami to Miami Beach.

"We are also accelerating our timeline to build the Metrorail North Corridor all the way to County Line Road, with neighborhood stops along the way, making good on a 30-year promise. And, construction on new transit stations on the South Corridor is well under way."

Cava wants to also step up the Vision Zero Plan.

"To protect our cyclists and pedestrians, we have an aggressive plan – our Vision Zero Plan – to improve bike safety. And, as someone who often bikes to work, I am mindful of all the ways we must improve," she said.

"So we’re advancing a Master Plan to eliminate deaths and serious accidents."

In addition, she said part of the focus of 2023 will be on the environment.

"I’m proud to report that we’re making big investments, using state and federal funds, to protect our Bay and to reverse decades of pollution, convert septic to sewer, improve our stormwater systems, and more.

"And we updated our building requirements to account for sea level rise.

"We are responding to extreme heat – including, for the first time ever, installing high-efficiency air conditioners in public housing units that lacked AC. This will protect our most vulnerable, particularly older adults, from the impacts of extreme heat."

She also said her administration is working with public and private partners to achieve an ambitious goal of 30% tree cover by 2030 in the county.

"As we look back and look ahead, there is still work to do," Cava said.

"But, Miami-Dade, we’ve proven that we’re ready, and we can tackle any challenge tomorrow brings when we stand together. A spirit of collaboration is our secret weapon that’ll fast-forward our growth as a community.

"It’s the honor of my life to be your mayor. I often reflect with awe and appreciation on the great trust you have put in me."

To watch Mayor Daniella Levin Cava's full 2023 State of the County address, click here.