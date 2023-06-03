Celebrate World Ocean Day at the Frost Museum on this coming Sunday

Key Biscayne’s waters, and the entire Biscayne Bay which offers much enjoyment to residents, need protection to maintain their beauty. are a sight to see, but also one to protect.

Ocean lovers of all ages can celebrate and learn about our marine world at the Frost Museum of Science on World Ocean Day this Sunday, June 4.

Attendees will be able to hear from scientists about marine wildlife and plastic pollution, examine shark teeth, and experience other activities such as:

– Meet real sea turtle shells and skulls, and engage in an interactive experience where they “become a sea turtle hatchling,” presented by the Miami-Dade County Sea Turtle Conservation Program (STCP)

– Learn about Virginia Key Beach Park’s important history as Miami’s first beach for communities of color with the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust

– Engage with the team at Rescue a Reef to play coral-themed Jenga and held build a Frost Science LEGO coral reef

– Hear about boat safety tips and information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

– Participate in water quality testing with Miami Waterkeeper

– Meet United States Coast Guard Auxiliary representatives and learn to keep yourself and your environment safe on the water

– Explore the consequences of plastic pollution on our waters with Debris Free Oceans

– Examine shark teeth with the Florida Atlantic University Marine Lab

– Swim through a virtual reality ocean with Ocean Rescue Alliance International

– Connect with with Frost Science animal caretakers, conservation staff, and educators

World Ocean Day is free with paid admission to the museum. Activities will start at 11 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

Buying tickets in advance is recommended. To browse tickets options ahead of your visit click here.

Residents of Downtown Miami will receive a 10% discount on purchases at the Frost Museum’s Science Store on Sunday, June 4. Individuals who claim the promotion must do so with a valid photo ID that shows a Downtown Miami zip code (33128, 33130, 33131, 33132, 33136, and 33137).

For more information and to view the full programming schedule, click here.