The upcoming Christmas and New Year’s weekend is expected to see more than 112 million people travel 50 miles or more away from home, and they will be paying less for gas than at any time during the last 18 months.

AAA says 3.6 million more people will travel in 2022 when compared to the same period last year, and the 112.7 people expected to travel is close to pre-pandemic volume. As a matter of fact, according to AAA, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the association began tracking in 2000.

And with that, comes news that gas prices are likely to be the lowest in 18-months, with the average national price of regular gasoline likely to dip below $3.00 per gallon.

Holiday prices this holiday season will have travelers paying $1.83 per gallon lower than they were just six months ago, according to GasBuddy.

Gas pries on the island's two gas station, was $3.99 on Tuesday, December 20; it set a record high in March of this year when regular was selling for $5.39 per gallon and premium was nearly $6.00 per gallon.

Nationally, GasBuddy is forecasting the national average price of gas to be $2.98 on Christmas Day and could drop below the $3 per gallon mark on or before Christmas Eve for the first time in nearly 600 days.

At its peak, gas prices were over $5.00 per gallon nationally in June of this year, with the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline falling $1.94 per gallon since then. GasBuddy says $2.99 per gallon is now the most common gas price in the country.

