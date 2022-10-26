Cinnamon rolls? Good news, Knaus Berry Farm reopens!

Can you smell them all the way on the island? The baking of fresh cinnamon rolls coming our of the oven?

No, there are not being baked on Key Biscayne but rather a little further south as the popular Knaus Berry Farm reopened Tuesday.

If you are not familiar with Knaus Berry Farm, you are in for a treat. As the company says on their website… “there are only two seasons in South Florida — when the Knaus Berry Farm bakery is open and when it’s closed.” The operators close during the summer months.

Knaus Berry Farm, which open in 1956, is something you don’t expect to find in Florida: Old World and traditional. The farm has created almost a cult-like following, selling their famously delicious cinnamon rolls, u-pick strawberries, shakes, assorted baked goods, fresh vegetables, and ice cream.

But is those fresh-baked cinnamon buns and pecan rolls that people rave about, probably the best in Florida… heck some followers think they are the best in the world and should carry a warning label… they can be addictive.

While the people who run the farm look Amish, with bonnets, long beards and plain cotton clothes, they are not Amish, but rather members of the German-origin Church of the Brethren, also called Dunkers because they believe in full-immersion baptism.

The cinnamon rolls sell for $1.95 each or $15.25 a dozen… after all, why drive all the way there to have just one?

The pecan rolls are $18.90 for 10 and they are spectacular. People are big fans of their herb rolls which go for $6.50 a dozen. But frankly, nothing on the menu seems to disappoint the faithful who patiently line up to place their order.

But stop by the ATM on the way down; Knaus Berry Farm only accepts cash.

The farm is located at 15980 S.W. 248th Street in Homestead, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday. It is closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

