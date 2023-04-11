Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and the proposed museum to be built on that land will be back in the news this week.

A public hearing is scheduled to take place at Thursday's (April 13) Miami City Commission meeting, which gets under way at 9 a.m.

The resolution calls for waiving requirements for a competitive sealed bidding method to establish a contract for museum consultant services because it is "not being practicable or advantageous to the City of Miami."

The city wants to go with Lord Cultural Resources Planning & Management, Inc. for a Capital Improvement Project and the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.

The item had been deferred since Oct. 13, when the historic museum was being discussed and the Trust was disbanded and replaced with Miami Commission members as its nucleus.

Also on the Commission’s Thursday agenda is a resolution declaring the official intent of the city to issue both taxable and tax-exempt general obligation bonds, in one or more series, in accordance with the Nov. 7, 2017 bond referendum approved by voters.

The bonds would be payable from ad valorem taxes, provided that the capital projects debt millage does not exceed the rate of 0.5935 mills .

The expected maximum principal of $1,416,880 is to, among other things, provide reimbursement for funds advanced by the city for certain expenses incurred with respect to capital projects to be undertaken, such as: reduce flooding risks, and improve parks, cultural facilities, streets and infrastructure.