City of Miami Police Chief Acevedo to be fired

Just six months after a much celebrated hiring, City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, whom City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez described as the Tom Brady or Michael Jordan of police chiefs, will be fired.

In a statement Monday, Miami City Manager Art Noriega said he was suspending Chief Acevedo with the intent of terminating his employment.

Noriega’ statement the relationship between Acevedo and “the organization” had become “untenable.”

"Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization," wrote Noriega.

"It is now time to move forward with the search for new leadership at MPD," Noriega said. Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales will be appointed as interim chief as the search for a new Chief commences.

Part of the process to remove Acevedo -whom Mayor Suarez called “the best police chief in the United States,” - is a hearing before the City of Miami commission.

As news of his suspension and eventual termination spread, Acevedo sent an email to the entire City of Miami Police Department titled "Farewell" thanking the staff for their service, NBC 6 Miami reported.

“I promise to continue to fight the good fight to rid MPD of the political interference from city hall that unfortunately continues to negatively impact this organization," the email said in part.

Acevedo, 57, has been feuding with city commissioners whom he accused of meddling in the department.

