This past week, Village of Key Biscayne leaders and residents spent time gathered and developing ideas for a “…an elevated Village,” as the island works to become more resilient. One possible solution could be found in close by Coconut Grove.

As South Floridians become more aware of the impact from climate change and rising, many architects, engineers, and urban planners, such as DPZ CoDesign, whom Key Biscayne hired to help shape a more sustainable future, continue to look for solutions to help homeowners.

Looking for one such solution, a local surgeon homeowner turned to Brillhart Architecture, headed by Melissa and Jacob Brillhart to build a new house on stilts, the result being the Stewart Avenue Residence.

“After [our client] went through Hurricane Irma in 2017, he knew it was time to build something new,’ the architects told Wallpaper.com.

The 1923 Coconut Grove home sits off Biscayne Bay, in one of Miami’s most extreme flood zones (VE), where homes must have their first floor – as well as all mechanical equipment –raised 12’ above sea level – requiring houses to be raised on stilts by an entire story.

The end result is a raised home built in a way that can respond to hurricanes, storm surges, flooding, and sea-level rise.

Most of the everyday living spaces are placed on the two upper levels, with and open-plan living space and separate family room, guest suite, and the home’s main three bedrooms.

The owner says that people knock at his door “at least one or two times per week” asking if they would consider selling.

