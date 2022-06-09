Coconut Grove Playhouse can finally move on to restoration; or can it?

The Coconut Playhouse, an iconic structure first opened on the 1920’s and which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has been closed for about 15 years after closing in 2006 due to financial difficulties.

In recent years, litigation over the building's fate halted any attempts to restore the theater.

Raquel Regalado, County Commissioner for District 7, which encompasses Coconut Grove and Key Biscayne, was charged by her colleagues on the County Board of Commissioners with the task of brokering a resolution to the conflict between the County and the City of Miami over plans to restore the historic venue.

On Wednesday, Commissioner Regalado announced that the City of Miami was giving up its legal fight. “I’m absolutely thrilled,” said Regalado via email, adding “People are passionate about this theater, and I think everyone involved did their best to create a plan that we can all be proud of while respecting the needs of the area.”

But is the fight truly over? A Facebook page - SAVE THE COCONUT GROVE PLAYHOUSE – which lists its objective as being “dedicated to the efforts of preserving the Playhouse from turning into the last thing Coconut Grove needs: more condos and t-shirt shops,” posted late Wednesday that the fight might not be over.

“Contrary to premature news reports, the legal fight over the playhouse IS NOT over. The Third District Court of Appeals three-member judicial panel ruled against the city’s appeal of the lower court ruling which quashed the City Mayor’s veto. But one of the three judges dissented and said it is unconstitutional to make it illegal for citizens to speak with their elected leader,” read the post.

However, Regalado’s message was upbeat. “I appreciate the efforts of Miami’s Mayor and the City Commission to advocate for a good plan,” Regalado’s email read.

“We all want our residents and businesses to benefit from a beautiful, financially viable theater that honors our history. Working together with our community, we have made this a better plan.”

If the legal fight is indeed over, and restoration proceeds, the theater will be managed by a partnership between Florida International University and GableStage.

Plans call for a 300-space parking garage will alleviate the parking deficit in the area and help fund the theater in perpetuity.

Regalado’s email added that the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District and the Knight Foundation will also contribute funding to bring back what she called “a cultural gem.”

For the complete message from Commissioner Regalado, click here.