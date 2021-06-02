Last week, the City of Miami Commission approved a zone change for six lots in Coconut Grove from single-family residential to low-density restricted commercial. The lots are located near Charles Avenue and close to the site of the iconic Coconut Grove Playhouse.

The website The Real Deal reported that approval came after the developers agreed to restrict the building’s height to 34 feet and all parking for the site would be underground.

An attorney for Stirrup Properties and 3227 Grove LLC – Carlos Lago – said the zoning change paves the way for the development of a bed-and-breakfast complex with restaurants.

City commissioners approved the rezoning after Lago said his clients would restrict the building’s height to 34 feet, even though a maximum height of 40 feet is allowed, and that all parking for the site would be underground.

According to TRD report, property owners and activists opposed the project. “We have never had commercial development on Charles Avenue,” said William Armbrister. “The developers get the ripe fruit, and we get the rotten fruit.”

Developers have agreed to design the complex to match the Bahamian-roots architectural typical to the West Grove area.

For the complete The Real Deal report, click here.