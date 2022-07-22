Colombia leads the way in Miami home searches

If your neighbors aren't from Colombia, they soon might be.

For the fourth consecutive month, prospective buyers and renters from Colombia posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in June 2022, according to a report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI).

Unstable political climates developing in various parts of the world have international buyers looking at Miami, recently named to Time magazine's 50 "World’s Greatest Places of 2022."

According to a report by MiamiRealtors, Colombia accounted for 13.02% of all international searches on MiamiRealtors.com in June 2022, an increase from the country’s 12.34% search total in May 2022.

Homebuyers from more than 160 countries search MiamiRealtors.com each month.

Incidentally, persons from Colombia purchased the second-most South Florida real estate among foreign countries in 2021, according to the 2021 Profile of International Home Buyers of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Members.

Colombia buyers purchased 12% of all international purchases in South Florida, slightly behind Argentina (13%) but ahead of Venezuela (10%).

To view the report, click here.

Top 10 countries searching MiamiRealtors.com in June 2022:

Country Share of international searches

Colombia 13.02%

Argentina 6.50%

Spain 6.00%

Venezuela 5.98%

United Kingdom 5.15%

Canada 5.11%

Philippines 4.64%

Mexico 4.27%

Brazil 4.20%

India 3.50%

All other countries 41.63%

Top 10 international cities searching MiamiRealtors.com in June 2022