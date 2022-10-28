On Thursday evening, after engineers found that a structural beam in the parking garage was damaged, officials ordered residents of a condo tower to immediately evacuate their homes.

Residents of the building, built in 1971 with 171 units, were forced to vacate by 7 p.m. Thursday, being given just a few hours to do so.

The Miami Herald reported that City of Miami Beach officials planned to post an unsafe structure notice for the Port Royale Condominium, located at 6969 Collins Ave after an engineering team firm advised that residents should "evacuate immediately" because the damaged concrete beam "might support the entire building structure," the Miami Herald reported.

