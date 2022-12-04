Consortium of government, foundation, industry and academic institutions create STEM scholarship program for Miami area students

The City of Miami has teamed it up with Venture Miami, the Miami Foundation and technology companies to launch a scholarship program to benefit residents who are planning to study for careers in STEM at local colleges and universities.

The University of Miami, Florida International University, Miami-Dade College and Florida Memorial University have also collaborated with the entities as academic partners, offering matching funding for the scholarships.

The program is launching with an initial $500,000 allocation from the City of Miami, which is being matched by the local colleges and universities.

“The University of Miami is a global leader in research, innovation, and technology advancement, and we are in full support of the Venture Miami initiative to grow our community for generations to come,” said John Haller, vice president for enrollment management.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the scholarship partnership is part of his plan to make Miami the STEM and technology hub of the U.S. Venture Miami, the Miami Foundation, tech companies and the local colleges and universities are making it all possible, he said.

“The whole purpose behind the Miami Movement was to create a boundless stream of opportunities for our residents to jump-start their careers in the economy of tomorrow,” Suarez said. “The Venture Miami Scholarship Fund does just that.”

Ken Griffin, Citadel founder and CEO, is part of the scholarship funding pool.

Griffin, an entrepreneur and investor who recently relocated his investment firm from Chicago to Miami, said the partnership will help break down financial barriers for students pursuing careers in STEM.

"It futher accelerates Miami's path to becoming an international leader in finance and technology," he said.

In addition to an initial $250,000 gift, Griffin has issued a $1 million challenge grant to build sustainability for the fund.

The Miami Foundation is responsible for managing the scholarship's funding and execution.

“The Venture Miami Scholarship will make sure that our growing tech and innovation ecosystem reflects the rich diversity of our vibrant Miami community,” said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation.

Venture Miami Scholarship funds will be available for the spring 2023 semester. Learn more about the scholarship and eligibility.