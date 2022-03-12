Could Dade declare an “housing emergency” and propose rent controls?

With rent prices in Miami increasing more than four times the national average, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee wants Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to study the housing issues in Miami-Dade County.

As NBC 6 Miami reports, Florida law largely prohibits rent controls unless there’s a “housing emergency,” and this week, the Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Services Committee passed the measure by McGhee giving direction to Mayor Cava’s office to study the housing situation.

The vote was 3-2.

The full county board of commissioners is due to take on the matter during their April meeting. If the measure passes, a final report could determine if the county is in a “housing emergency,” which would enable Commissioners to pass a rent control measure.

The measure would have to be approved by voters on the November ballot to take effect in 2023.

According to NBC 6, rent control ordinances are not common in the US, with only a handful of states allowing them, including Washington D.C., California, and New York.

For rent controls – or limits – Miami-Dade government would have the burden to prove the “housing emergency” in court against lawsuits by landlords.

For the full NBC Local 6 report, click here.