Could Lolita the orca be moved by Seaquarium owners?

Lolita the orca has been one of the Miami Seaquarium’s main attractions for 52 years, but declining health has apparently resulted in a decision to return her to her native waters.

According to a statement from Dolphin Company, the park’s management company, Lolita is being prepared to be moved after the latest independent exams showed she remains in poor health.

The Dolphin Company, which runs the 38-acre oceanarium, last month released a statement that its staff has committed to transport her to her native waters, where she was captured and brought to Miami in 1970. The logistics and permitting process remains to be done, however.

"It's the right moment, where we sit down and join forces," said Eduardo Albor, president and CEO of Dolphin Company.

The move comes months after the US Department of Agriculture and the Dolphin Company agreed Lolita should no longer perform in public due to health concerns.

One of the issues was that Lolita's tank is too small, but the park was allowed to continue letting Lolita perform – even though there were concerns about her declining respiratory health.

Last year, examinations by two independent marine mammal experts found that Lolita (also known as Toki) suffers from an acute respiratory illness of unknown origin, but there were indications her health seemed to be responding to medications and therapy..

“Toki is demonstrating a return toward normal hematology and chemistry values," said one of the experts, Dr. James McBain last June. "We hope to see indications that her blood work has stabilized within the next few weeks. From our observation she is receiving constant and high quality care from her veterinarian team.”

The independent assessment took place in collaboration with Friends of Lolita, a nonprofit founded by philanthropist and environmentalist Pritam Singh, and Charles Vinick, executive director of the Whale Sanctuary Project.

“This (was) a major accomplishment in identifying what is the best path forward for Toki,” said Singh. “Our team looks forward to continued collaboration with Miami-Dade County, the Miami Seaquarium, and The Dolphin Company to ensure the ultimate health of Toki.”

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, whose district covers the seaquarium Key Biscayne, told the Islander News that she's happy the facility is open to transferring Lolita to her home. "Although my understanding is that there are some medical and financial challenges to be overcome to make that happen," she said.

Moving Lolita back to her native waters will be a combined effort by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Dolphin Company and Sacred Sea, and the Whale Sanctuary Project.