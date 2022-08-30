County Commissioner Martinez arrested on two public corruption charges; maintains his innocence

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning and was arrested on felony corruption charges.

According to the Miami-Dade State's Attorney Office, Martinez faces two felony charges: One is for unlawful compensation, a second degree felony; the second is conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, a third degree felony.

The public corruption charges allegedly netted $15,000 for Martinez, said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle during a press conference.

According to the arrest warrant, Martinez allegedly accepted money from Jorge Negrín, owner and operator of Extra Supermarket, in consideration for Martinez using his official position as a commissioner to assist with code enforcement fines.

He is also alleged to have sponsored legislation the County Commission approved allowing Extra Supermarket and its landlord, Calle Ocho Properties, to maintain cargo storage containers on its property.

Through his attorney Ben Kuehne, Martinez denied any wrongdoing. Martinez turned himself in to authorities at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Gilford Tuner Knight early Tuesday, and was later released on bond.

"Commissioner Martinez makes clear that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to aggressively work to clear his name.” Kuehne said in a statement. “He has devoted his entire adult life to serving the best interests of the public."

Kuehne said the charges are politically motivated.

"The investigation has been ongoing for five years, so the timing of the allegations, (which) do not involve Commissioner Martinez's time in public office,” he said.

Kuehne indicated that Democratic State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is targeting Martinez because he is seen as a Republican frontrunner for the newly-created position of Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024.

Asked about the arrest during an unrelated press conference later Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said “public trust in government is essential to our democracy.”

Added Cava, “Of course, we don't know anything more about the details right now and once we know we'll be in a position to respond, but right now I have nothing further to say."

Prosecutors said Martinez was a target of a public corruption investigation in 2016 and 2017. They said the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues delayed filing charges against the commissioner.

With his arrest, Martinez, a former police lieutenant, can be suspended from political office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has the power to appoint a replacement while Martinez fights the charges, or until the Florida Senate votes to remove him permanently.

Martinez was first elected to the County Commission in 2000 to represent District 11, and he once unsuccessfully ran for mayor. He was again elected to the commission in 2016 after his failed mayoral bid.