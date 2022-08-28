Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez had his eyes on running for the new Miami-Dade Sheriff’s position, which will be on the ballot in 2024 after receiving Board of County Commissioners approval early this year.

That might have to wait.

According to a report Sunday on the website PoliticalCortadito.com, Martinez would be turning himself in to authorities this coming Tuesday, although it is not known who he would surrender to, according to the report.

In 2019, the Miami New Times reported that Martinez was the subject of “an active criminal probe.”

Martinez was a Metropolitan Dade County then began his career politics when he was elected as Commissioner for District 11 in 2000.

