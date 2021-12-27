County libraries to offer free at-Home Covid test kits starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday

With long COVID-19 testing lines still the order of the day, twenty-seven Miami-Dade County library branches will hand out FREE test kits starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 27.

Demand for at-home COVID test kits has soared, draining the available inventory of testing kits, with most outlets on the island – and Miami - out of stock. These library branches will distribute free ‘Take Home Rapid Test Kits’ during regular operating hours.

There will be a limit 3-per household and they will be distributed while supplies last.

A reminder that effective last week, face coverings are required in county buildings.

