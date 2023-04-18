"Home" is the perfect setting for Miami-Dade County's new director of the Public Housing and Community Development Department.

Alex R. Ballina was officially introduced during the recent Board of County Commission meeting by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who said "he brings tremendous experience to the job."

Ballina, born in South Miami and a graduate of Florida International University, has more than 20 years of experience in successfully developing affordable housing and administering multi-family properties across the public and private sectors.

Throughout his career, he has administered more than $1.5 billion in assets and managed programs for over 25,000 multi-family units and 50,000 residents throughout the United States.

He also has held numerous executive positions within the County's Public Housing and Community Development Department; the City of Miami Beach Housing & Community Development Department; and Prudential Real Estate Services.

Ballina currently sits on the Miami-Dade County Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board and the Naranja Lakes CRA Board, and is Chairman of the Workforce Housing Group for the Builders Association of South Florida.

At a time when rents or mortgages seem non-affordable, Ballina will be stepping in at a crucial time.

“I’m enormously proud and humbled to return to the Miami-Dade Department of Public Housing and Community Development in this new role,” he said. "PHCD plays a pivotal role in ensuring all people in our community can live in dignity.

"I look forward to bringing my experience developing and preserving affordable housing in the private sector to the department, as we continue to accelerate increasing the supply of workforce and affordable housing, to tackle our community’s affordability crisis.”

His decisions down the road could have some impacts on Key Biscayne, especially should two Florida House Bills pass that would preempt local governments from over-ruling.

One measure, called the "Live Local Act," is headed to the House Floor. It includes providing incentives for investment in affordable housing and seeking more mixed-use developments in struggling commercial areas.

But it also would preempt local government rules on zoning, density and building heights in certain circumstances, create tax exemptions for developments that set aside at least 70 units for affordable housing, speed up permits for such projects, and bar local rent controls.

Last month, the Senate unanimously passed a similar bill.

Clarence Brown, who had served as the interim director, will become the department's first Deputy Director.

Also at the April 4 Board of County Commissioners meeting:

- Miami-Dade County approved a Memorandum of Agreement with the Miami Beach Community Development Corporation to take over 16 distressed, low-income and elderly housing buildings in Miami Beach and Miami.

Those properties were at risk of foreclosure with no legal provisions in place to ensure their long-standing affordability. The County's action will prevent the loss of 357 affordable units and ensure the families can stay in their homes.

"I have been working for months to ensure these buildings remain affordable," District 5 Commissioner Eileen Higgins said. "It's a huge relief to know that the hundreds of residents living in these affordable buildings no longer need to worry about losing their homes in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. When I met with the residents to tell them the news last week, they, too, were relieved.

"In addition to purchasing the buildings, the County has also committed funding to make much needed repairs and upgrades. I look forward to having these buildings looking spic and span in the coming months. There is no reason for affordable housing to be substandard housing."

In other Commission news:

- The first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 26, Article I that would prohibit smoking within any County-owned public beach or public park park with an exception for unfiltered cigars was approved. Crandon Beach Park would be included should it pass the second reading.

- Miami-Dade County is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Miami-Dade County Public School Board to increase tree canopy space and improve the resilience of the county. A resolution passed to ratify the agreement in support of both entities working together to reach the county’s goal of a 30% tree canopy. The county will provide up to $200,000 for tree acquisition, planting and maintenance.

- A resolution to execute a state-funded supplemental grant agreement between the County and the Florida Department of Transportation for $3 million in state and local transportation projects to construct amenities for the Underline project was deferred for at least 45 days by Commissioner Raquel Regalado.