County opens 24-hour testing site

With demand soaring for COVID-19 testing, Tuesday Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the county was looking to open additional sites, including opening a 24-hour testing site.

“As we continue our efforts to expand testing, we have opened new sites & expanded to 24/7 at Zoo Miami,” Mayor Cava posted on Twitter, adding that County sites administered nearly 60,000 tests on Tuesday.

The Zoo Miami testing site, located at 12400 SW 52 Street, Miami, will open 24-hours, 7-days a week.

On Monday, the County distributed 152,000 At-Home testing kits through 27 County Public libraries.

Some of the County operated sites closest to the island available for testing include:

- Consulate General of Mexico, 1399 SW 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33130 - offers Antigen Rapid Test

- PortMiami Terminal J, 1120 Caribbean Way, Miami, FL 33132 - offers Antigen Rapid Test

- Jose Marti Park, 351 SW 4th Avenue, Miami, FL 33130 - offers Antigen Rapid Test

- Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street Miami, FL 33128

For the Miami-Dade County COVID-19 testing site finder, click here.