County’s Art in Public Places looking to commission artists for new port terminal

Established in 1973, Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places is one of the first public art programs in the entire country. The program earmarks 1.5% of capital costs for new local government buildings for the purchase, or commission, of artworks, educational programs, and collection maintenance.

And now, has turned its eye out for new talent.

The Port Miami Cruise Terminal has teamed up with Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, which promotes, coordinates, and supports Miami-Dade County’s more than 1,000 not-for-profit cultural organizations as well as thousands of resident artists, in order to spice up their new terminals.

Because while they are impressive feats of architecture, the monochrome isn’t always what people want to see when on the precipice of an exciting cruise.

With this in minds, the Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places has issued an open call to artists to submit proposals to have their art commissioned for the new terminal.

The budget is $2.8 million and various commissions are envisioned.

The call for submission is open to professional visual artists based in the USA and all proposal submissions are due Monday, April 11, 2022

