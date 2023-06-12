Miami-Dade County is looking for commissioned visual artists to collaborate on creating art for the Village of Casa Familia project, with a budget of $200,000 for securing art.

Village of Casa Familia includes a two 3-story buildings and a community center.

Interested artists can submit their applications until Monday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. Applicants must submit up to 10 samples of completed work, a CV or resume, and an artist statement.

The $200,000 budget is for the first phase of a multiphase development under the planning efforts of Casa Familia, Inc. The Village is set to include a total of 50 units among its two buildings and recreational center, including amenities like a basketball court, pool, community rooms, and outdoor recreation areas.

With this project, Casa Familia plans on continuing the mission they set out on in 2015, when they formed their organization to address the lack of supportive housing for individuals with certain disabilities.

The project loos to benefit specifically residents with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities that “may affect social and cognitive areas such as language, communication, learning, self-care, mobility, interpretation of social cues, and independent living; Autism, Downs Syndrome, Prader Willis, & Cerebral Palsy.”

Opportunities for public art will mostly be included in gardens and exterior areas, which can include a sensory garden, kinetic sculpture, participatory installation, water feature, seating elements, and landscape-based artworks.

