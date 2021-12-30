County to distribute free At-Home COVID test Friday; which location is closest to island?

Thursday, Miami-Dade County announced they will again be distributing At-Home COVID test kits on Friday, December 31 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The distribution will be at eight public libraries branches throughout the county.

Kits will be distributed while supplies lasts. There is a limit of two test kits per household.

Kits will not be distributed at the Key Biscayne branch. The closest location to the island will be the Main Library located at 101 West Flagler Street, Miami.

The other seven locations are:

- Miami Beach Regional Library - 227 22nd Street - Miami Beach

- Kendale Lakes Branch Library - 15205 SW 88 Street – Miami

- Naranja Branch Library - 14850 SW 280 Street – Miami

- North Dade Regional Library - 2455 NW 183 Street - Miami Gardens

- Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch - 2930 Aventura Boulevard – Aventura

- Westchester Regional Library - 9445 Coral Way – Miami

- Miami Lakes Branch Library - 6699 Windmill Gate Road - Miami Lakes

For more information, click here.