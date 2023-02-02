County to introduce new electric buses and bus passenger shelters

As part of a $170+ million investment to purchase a fleet of new battery-powered buses, Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Thursday will display the County’s new 40-foot, battery-powered, electric bus fleet.

Cava and other county officials will also highlight DTPW’s new Bus Passenger Shelter Program.

A County press release said the electrification of the County's Metrobus fleet is part of a climate action strategy intended to reduce emissions and create cost savings for transit riders.

The County is purchasing 75 Proterra ZX5 battery-electric buses, making Miami Dade County’s fleet the nation’s largest, with approximately 10 percent of DTPW's Metrobus fleet consisting of zero-emission vehicles.

The buses will be introduced at a press event on Thursday February 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. on the south side of Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1 Street, Miami.

Attendees will have access to one of the new electric buses and experience a more efficient bus passenger shelters recently installed at the transportation hub located outside of Stephen P. Clark Center.