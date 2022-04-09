County to offer $13 million in Emergency Rental Assistance for eligible residents

With rents in Miami continuing to rise, and the area now in the top ten metro areas with the largest year-over-year rent increase in the country, Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava officially declared the county in an housing affordability crisis.

Cava announced a program she called the Building Blocks program in a way to “accelerate solutions for our residents.”

Via Twitter, Cava said the county was putting an additional $13 million into the Emergency Rental Assistance Program for those residents that qualify, “including those experiencing rent hikes of up to 20%.”

To qualify for assistance under the ERAP requires:

- Household income must be below 80 percent of AMI for the MDC, Florida Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA).

- Individuals making less than $50,650, couples making less than $57,850, families of three earning less than $65,100, or families of four earning less than $72,300 qualify.

- Provide a valid notice of rent increase from your landlord.

For more information or questions, you can email ERAP@miamidade.gov - call 305-723-1815 - or click here.

Cava also announced that she will be gathering the Mayors of all of the county’s 34 municipalities to collaborate on rental relief across the County.

Presently, the City of Miami and the City of Hialeah have their own rental relief programs.

The State of Florida also offers rental and utility assistance for qualify residents. To apply, click here.

Late Friday, Cava Tweeted, “The steps we took today to address the affordability crisis are just the beginning. You have my word — my administration won’t rest until we bring relief and real solutions to the people of Miami-Dade.”