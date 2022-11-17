County votes to extend Metrorail to Hard Rock Stadium

Funny what a little winning will do. As the Miami Dolphins have recovered their winning ways, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners this week approved “to accelerate the development of the North Corridor” of the Metrorail system.

“World-class destinations boast world-class public transit,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement. “With today’s vote, we are connecting residents and visitors alike to North Miami-Dade and with this accelerated schedule, we’re developing this corridor faster than we ever thought possible.”

The first phase of development will be an 8-mile extension of the Metrorail to the Hard Rock Stadium at NW 199th Street and a station at Hard Rock Stadium, followed by the construction of additional stations throughout the corridor as well as “several new transit-oriented developments.”

Miami-Dade County will not seek a private-public partnership to for the project, estimated to costs $1.9 billion. The County said funding will come in part from Miami-Dade County and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the County will aggressively look for federal funding opportunities.

Construction is due to start by 2024.

