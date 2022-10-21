Following the history of Cuba and its complex, deep-rooted ties to the United States, Cuban-American historian Ada Ferrer will be hosting a lunch in collaboration with The Prologue Society while dissecting and discussing her Pulitzer Prize Award-winning book Cuba: An American History.

Ada Ferrer is a Cuba-born Julius Silver Professor of History and Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University. She is also the author of the award-winning Insurgent Cuba: Race, Nation, and Revolution, 1868-1898, and Freedom’s Mirror: Cuba and Haiti in the Age of Revolution. She was awarded the Berkshire Book Prize for the best debut book by a woman in any history field for the former, and received the Frederick Douglass Book Prize from the Gilderlehrman Center at Yale (in conjunction with various other prizes from the American Historical Association) for the latter.

Ferrer’s 2021 book’s non-fictional deep dive into the island’s history has received acclaim worldwide. Ferrer explores the past and present relationship between the two entities, as well as the island’s individual evolution in the face of colonization, slavery, and the search for independence.

Described as a work “Full of…lively insights and lucid prose” by The Wall Street Journal, this is definitely a book, and an event, you can’t miss.

The lunch will be held on December 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Temple Israel of Greater Miami - Wolfson Auditorium 137 NE 19th St, Miami, FL 33132.

There are less than 100 spaces left, and non-members are welcome to attend if this is their first and only event of the season. Members of the Prologue Society can bring an unlimited number of guests, however each individual guest still needs to abide by the non-member guideline of only attending one luncheon per full season.

Pre-payment and pre-registration are required, and registration closes December 10, 2022. Refunds will not be issued for no-shows and for any cancellations made after the registration closing date.

There are Educator/Student spaces available as well, specifically reserved for their educational outreach program. To learn more about getting approved for a discount code, contact The Prologue Society at theprologuesociety@gmail.com or at (786) 529-0990.

