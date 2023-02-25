Dade authorities on alert for planned “Day of Hate” this weekend

Following several antisemitic messages targeting Florida’s Jewish communities, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, announced it is working to put pressure on hate groups this weekend.

The Miami-Dade Police Department on Friday afternoon issued a statement that it is monitoring reports on a planned "Day of Hate," presumably Saturday, according to other reports.

"Although we have not received any credible threats to South Florida, public safety remains our top priority," the statement read.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued was stern in her statement on her Twitter page, saying: "As Miami-Dade’s first Jewish mayor, I am deeply disturbed by reports of a planned “Day of Hate” this weekend. Let me be clear: We have zero tolerance for hate crimes or acts of violence in our community."

In her video message, she said the planned "Day of Hate" has been circulating online.

"We stand firmly with our Jewish friends and neighbors who are targeted by the organizers of this event, and we will do everything in our power to ensure the safety and well-being of all our residents against hate crimes," she said.

"Our police is monitoring all the activities that may be associated with this day. There is a rising tide of hatred in this country and it is our duty, our responsibility, to speak up, to say something to not allow these acts to go forward."

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is urged to contact their local law enforcement or call 855-FLA-SAFE. In an emergency, call 911.

“Any indirect or specific threat of violence will not be tolerated and will be addressed immediately," said Alfredo Ramirez III, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. "Miami-Dade County will continue to be an inclusive community for our residents and visitors. There is zero tolerance for hate crimes."

The FDLE reports that while there are no known threats or protests planned in Florida over the weekend, law enforcement presence will be increased to put pressure on hate groups that might seek to criminally harass others or commit violence.

In a release, the FDLE said that Gov. DeSantis directed the department to put additional resources toward the issue, calling on law enforcement agencies statewide to address a coordinated “National Day of Hate,” set to happen Saturday.

“Violence, threats of violence and physical intimidation will not be tolerated against the Jewish community in Florida and has no place in our state,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. “Such actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. FDLE is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to enhance response capabilities and ensure that Florida’s Jewish community is safe and well supported.”

According to a report this week by the website Aish, titled "The Jews of Florida: A History," the Jewish population of South Florida is about 650,000.

The report notes that the area has the third-largest concentration of Jews in the country and the single largest concentration of Jews (13% of the total population of South Florida) outside of Israel.

Miami's metro area alone reportedly has about 120,000 members of the Jewish faith.

In an email to Islander News, Key Biscayne Chabad Center Rabbi Avremel Caroline said, "We are taking necessary steps to be vigilant and are grateful to the police department for providing additional patrols," adding that "At the same time we realize that the only way to combat darkness is with light, and as a community these things only make us stronger, prouder, and more committed."

Last Sunday, the Daytona Beach Police Department denounced recent antisemitic propaganda being distributed throughout the city.

The Miami-Dade Police Department plans to "have augmented patrol around Jewish institutions, and any other potentially vulnerable locations. The Southeast Florida Fusion Center will continue to monitor and review any open-source information in relation to this day.

"We will keep the community informed with any developments," the statement read. "Remember, if you see something, say something."

In a Friday Tweet, Crime Stoppers posted a statement that read in part saying they “will take anonymous tips on any hate activities or crimes. If it is an emergency always call 911. You can anonymously report non-emergency incidents with full details at 305 471-8477 or web tip. - No room in South Florida for hate.”