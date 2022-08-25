Focusing on offsetting the rising cost of living and the housing crisis, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials discussed the proposed $10.371 billion budget, which will undergo further review at the Sept. 8 and 20 public hearings.

Mayor Cava’s second annual Budget Review with the business community was presented via a Zoom meeting this week, thanks in part to a number of coalitions, builders and Realtors, including the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.

The $10 billion budget reflects the first tax cut in more than a decade (and the lowest millage, or property tax rate, since 1982). Mayor Cava wanted to make sure residents understand that many of the items on the targeted budget actually convey long-term goals, or “laying the foundation for the future.”

She pointed out that under the Building Blocks Plan, for example, the “goal is to get 18,000 (affordable) units by the end of 2023 and that’s not counting the 14,000 that are in the pipeline now.”

In all, the Mayor said, half a billion dollars would be invested into affordable housing, which she declared a “crisis” back in April.

In order for people to work locally, they “need to be able to live here ... affordable living is a fundamental component,” she explained. Lately, however, she has heard about people, even college students, struggling to afford a place to live and considering leaving the area, or taking multiple jobs, or living in their cars.

“We could be losing entire classes of people,” she said.

In the coming weeks, Mayor Cava said she will be “rolling out a more comprehensive affordable housing plan,” and spoke of how the county has increased density near transit areas, specifically the Smart Plan Corridor, which offers another cost savings.

Last year, the budget focused on critical issues of fighting crime and mitigating climate change, she said, and “we actually stemmed violence in the community,” noting that by at least one standard Miami emerged as “one of the safest communities.”

Mayor Cava also pointed out that “we continue to provide essential services,” such as police, fire, libraries and roadwork.

“We’ve made major strides that affect the business community,” she said. “Last year, it was COVID, and we weathered that storm,” noting the county found ways to help small businesses thrive, such as the Strive 305 program, with grants and other resources.

She said the opportunity to take advantage of federal dollars was important and “helped immensely, to keep us growing and (staying) on track.” She said Miami-Dade County was even given the distinction as “the most recovered economy” by some estimates.

The proposed budget includes a number of other enhancements for the long haul, including completing the development of the 10-mile Underline corridor running below the Metro Rail guideway from Miami River to the Dadeland South Station.

“We are living in a time that is quite perplexing,” Mayor Cava said. “The economy looks strong, but people are still struggling. As a business community, you can help us get this budget across the finish line. It’s one we think will stabilize the economy, the workforce ... (and will help) struggling tenants and landlords ... and also help with homelessness.

“It’s something we can do and, therefore, we must do.”