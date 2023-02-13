The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana has crowned 17-year-old Daylin Rodriguez as its Miss Carnaval Miami 2023.

Rodriguez will be the ambassador of Carnaval Miami 2023, and represent South Florida during the Miss Florida USA pageant, as well as join the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana as an ambassador during community events and goodwill projects throughout the year.

Joining Rodriguez as the Miss Carnaval Miami court are first runner-up Demi Milian and second runner-up Hanna Padilla.

“Daylin embodies the beauty, intelligence, happiness and dedication to helping others that is essential to becoming Miss Carnaval Miami 2023,” said Alex Perez, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

“The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana represents a beacon of hope to many families in South Florida, and it means the world to me that I will be able to represent Hispanic women in the community and become a positive influence for younger generations,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

Carnaval Miami 2023 which includes events like Carnaval on the Mile, the Calle Ocho Music Festival, and a new event – Art on the Drive on Ocean Drive, Miami Beach - starts on March 4th.

