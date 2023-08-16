Miami-Dade County has been under a mosquito-borne illness alert since early July. Now, Florida Health Department has added Broward County as dengue fever spreads in South Florida.

The alert was issues after dengue four cases of dengue fever acquired in Florida were reported in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. So far this year, 10 cases, mostly – 8 cases - of locally acquired dengue have been reported in Miami-Dade, according to health authorities.

In previous years, Miami-Dade has reported the most dengue fever cases. In 2022, all but three of the 65 locally acquired cases came from Miami-Dade, the others came from Broward and Collier and Volusia counties.

Dengue is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and is not normally present in Florida. However, infected travelers can bring the virus back to Florida mosquitoes.

The Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control Division is working with the state Department of Health to target areas for treatment – using trucks and airplanes to spray adulticide treatments. Spraying usually happens overnight when adult mosquitoes are most active.