Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Roberto Gonzalez, a recent State Representative candidate, to the Miami-Dade County Commission, replacing suspended Commissioner Joe Martinez, who was arrested and charged with public corruption in August.

DeSantis made the appointment right before Thanksgiving, according to a press release from his office.

Gonzalez, a personal injury attorney, is a managing partner for the law firm of PereGonza in Miami.

Gonzalez attended Miami Dade College, earned his bachelor’s degree in English Literature from St. Thomas University, and his Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University Law School.

He will represent District 11 which includes Country Walk, the Hammocks, Kendale Lakes, Bent Tree and Lake of the Meadows.

A native of Guatemala, Gonzalez was a candidate in a five-person race for the 2022 Republican Primary for House District 119, finishing second to Juan Carlos Porras.

Martinez was arrested in August for allegedly accepting bribes in the amount of $15,000 from a supermarket owner and his landlord in exchange for sponsoring an ordinance to waive fines for having too many storage containers at the location.

Through his attorney, Ben Kuehne, Martinez denies any wrongdoing and says the arrest is politically motivated.

Martinez, a former Miami-Dade police officer, is reportedly the front runner for the new Miami-Dade County sheriff position.