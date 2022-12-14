DeSantis appoints Miami’s Green to the Miami-Dade County Court

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Christopher Green, of Miami, was appointed to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court.

Green has served as Assistant State Attorney at the City of Miami Office of the State Attorney since 2000.

He previously served as an Associate at Cole, White & Billbrough, P.A.

Green received his bachelor’s degree from Maryville University and his law degree from Nova Southeastern University and has been recognized as a Top Government Attorney by the South Florida Legal Guide in 2011 and 2012.

He fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Elijah Levitt.