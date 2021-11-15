DeSantis proposes $25 Million Budget to refurbish and preserve Miami’s Freedom Tower

During a press conference Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he was proposing a $25 million investment for Miami-Dade College to preserve, refurbish and enhance the Freedom Tower in Miami.

The Freedom Tower, built in 1924, has long been considered a symbol of freedom and a recognizable part of the Miami skyline. In the 60’s, and until 1974, the Freedom Tower was the place where Cuban refugees would be taken for assistance after arriving in Miami.

DeSantis’ proposal will be included in his legislative budget recommendation to the upcoming legislative session.

On Monday, DeSantis said, “I am proud to announce that in my upcoming legislative budget recommendations, we will be proposing a $25 million investment in the Freedom Tower to preserve this monument for future generations,” adding that, “we will continue to make sure the Freedom Tower remains one of the premier symbols of freedom and liberty in our nation.”

If approved by the legislature, the funding will complete urgent structural repairs, restore historical architectural components, and protect the nearly 3,000 pieces of art and artifacts on display across 30,000 square feet of museum space.

The infusion of capital will come through the Deferred Building Maintenance Program.

To view Monday’s press conference, click here.