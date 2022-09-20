DeSantis suspends County Commissioner Martinez following felony public corruption charges

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, following his August 30 arrest on felony public corruption charges.

DeSantis issued an executive order to remove Martinez, who represented District 11 from 2000 to 2012 and from 2016 to 2022.

On August 30, Martinez was charged with unlawful compensation for official behavior, in violation of section 838. 016(1), Florida Statutes, and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, in violation of section 838.016 and section 777. 04(3), the executive order read.

"These violations constitute felonies in the second and third degree, and it is in the best interest of the residents of Miami-Dade County that Martinez be immediately suspended from the public office that he holds."

DeSantis will appoint a commissioner to fill the District 11 seat.

According to the Miami-Dade State's Attorney Office, unlawful compensation is a second degree felony, and the charge of conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation is a third degree felony.

The alleged public corruption charges netted $15,000 for Martinez.

According to the arrest warrant, Martinez allegedly accepted monies from Jorge Negrin, owner and operator of Extra Supermarket in consideration for Martienz using his official position to assist with code enforcement fines and fees, and he sponsored legislation county commissioners approved that allowed Extra Supermarket and its landlord, Calle Ocho Properties, to maintain cargo storage containers on its property.

Through his attorney Ben Kuehne, Martinez denied any wrongdoing.

Kuehne’s statement reads: "Commissioner Martinez makes clear that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to aggressively work to clear his name. He has devoted his entire adult life to serving the best interests of the public."

Kuehne said the charges are politically motivated since Martinez became a candidate for the new Miami-Dade County sheriff position in 2024.