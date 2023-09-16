On Friday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an order suspending City of Miami Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Diaz de la Portilla from office after his arrest Wednesday.

Among other charges, de la Portilla, 58, was arrested on four counts of official misconduct, one count of campaign contribution in excess of legal limits, and two counts of failure to report a gift.

“It is in the best interests of the residents of the City of Miami, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla be immediately suspended from the public office he now holds,” DeSantis wrote on his Executive Order 23-184 (Executive Order of Suspension).

The suspension is effective immediately and prohibits de la Portilla, a Republican, from receiving any pay or performing any official act or function of public office.

