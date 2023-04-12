Detailed exploration of the County’s condo assessment loan program

In soccer, getting a second look at a questionable scoring play or a hard foul means going to the VAR (video assistant referee).

In this case, let's take a closer look at Miami-Dade County's new Condominium Special Assessment Program, which was explained to residents in late March in a meeting hosted by the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents’ Council and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

What the program is about:

- It offers 0% interest loans of up to $50,000, over a 40-year period, to qualified condominium residents to finance special assessments for property improvements to meet required recertification needs.

- The maximum annual income of the condo owner/family cannot be more than 140% of the area's median income, which is $68,000. Therefore, qualifying limits for those who may be eligible are:

- Individuals earning less than $95,620

- ouples making less than $109,200

- Three-person households earning less than $122,920

- Households of four making less than $136,500

There are several other stipulations, however, according to Shawn Topps, supervisor of Loan Servicing and Processing in the County's Public Housing and Community Development department, who is overseeing the new program:

- The condo owner must reside in the unit and be homesteaded. Renters or investment owners will not be allowed to take advantage of the program.

- Loan repayment does not begin until the work is completed, and that work must be done by the County, not the building owner or HOA.

- The loan money would go directly to the HOA and not the condo owner.

- All work eligible for the loans has to fall in line with the County's 40-year recertification guidelines and the subsequent 10-year inspections.

Loan applications are on a first-come, first-served basis, but a lot of the times, assessments (when divided among the condo owners) "usually" end up in small amounts, such as $2,000-$3,000, Topps has found.

The County has a $9 million cap for the project, from surtax funds, but could ask for additional funding.

Topps noted that some HOA boards would prefer not to have the County do an inspection or any work, leaving it up to the private entities usually hired to do improvements.

Loans already are being funded as paperwork is submitted, he said.

An example of a recertification expense would be, say, if it costs $1 million for a structural repair, the special assessment would be divided by the number of condo units to break down the individual owner's costs.

The 0% loans will have 40-year terms, during which low-income families (80% below the area's median income of $68,000) would pay $50 a month, with the remaining balance due at maturity date.

Monthly payments for moderate-income families (above 80% of the area's median income of $68,000) would be calculated at 0% interest over the course of 40 years (480 months), which would be about $104 per month. Any cash assets exceeding $50,000 must be used for down payment up to 10% of the loan amount.

If the owner should pass away or sell the property and cash out before the 40-year term ends, the balance of the loan would be due at that time.

There are three options to apply:

- A. Have not received the assessment: You can apply and then submit the assessment;

- B. Have received the assessment: You can apply and submit the assessment;

- C. Work has started: You have assessments and have started paying for work done or toward any unpaid assessments.

Fausto Gomez, president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents’ Council, who invited Commissioner Regalado to the Village to outline the program, called the program a win.

"This could perhaps help seniors, and we have many seniors living here in condos, and perhaps help those in some of the smaller condominiums," Gomez said.

Information on the program is thoroughly explained on the County's government website. For application questions, contact Topps at (786) 469-2209 or e-mail shawn.topps@miamidade.gov.

More information is available through Axis Helps Miami, which provides a comprehensive look at the program, as well.