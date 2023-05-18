Dinosaur experience coming to South Beach

Dinosaurs are making their comeback — in South Beach. Equipped with fossils, scavenger hunts, and animatronic dinosaurs, the event is exciting for any little paleontologist.

Jurassic Quest, North America’s biggest dinosaur event, will be making its way to the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo, located at 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165.

The event will be active from June 2 to 4, and public hours are as follows:

Friday, June 2: 12pm-8pm

Saturday, June 3: 9am-8pm

Sunday, June 4: 9am-7pm

The Jurassic Quest team will be bringing life-like dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in the country.

More curious junior paleontologists can enjoy a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn, and life-size dino skull.

There will also be a “Triceratots” soft play area for younger attendees, as well as bounce houses and photo opportunities for anyone to enjoy.

This year, Jurassic Quest will bring Miami an expanded Excavation Station, additional Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables, and more incredibly realistic animatronic dinosaurs — all very carefully crafted with the help of professional paleontologists. Attendees will also be able to enjoy “The Quest,” a fan-favorite scavenger hunt.

Families can experience their brand new video tour as well as dino babies hatched especially at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

For those who can’t attend, Jurassic Quest has an active online library of resources and activities such as Dino Storytime, Show & Tell, and fossil lessons available by clicking here. They also provide word searches, coloring pages, and additional craft activities, as well as a dino directory so attendees can get to know the animals they will meet in upcoming weeks.

Tickets for Jurassic Quest are available online or on-site for the duration of the event. Standard, kid, and senior pricing available.

General admission includes access to most of the activities the team has planned, excluding certain rides and special activities for which tickets can be purchased on-site. Guests can also upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket, which gives the ticket holder access to all activities.

Strollers are allowed, and socks are required for inflatable attractions. Wheelchairs are available at some venues, but contact in advance to plan accordingly.

To browse tickets for Jurassic Quest's South Beach event, click here.

To learn more about Jurassic Quest, click here.