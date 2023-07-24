Director Ramirez in stable condition after second surgery; Deputy Director Daniels named top cop

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez came out of a second surgery Monday evening following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head that took place Sunday night on the shoulder of I-75 between Tampa and Miami.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told Tampa TV station WFLA that Ramirez, 52, shot himself at about 9:30 p.m. in what appeared to be an attempted suicide after a domestic dispute.

Ramirez had been attending the four-day Florida Sheriff's Association annual summer conference, which began Sunday at the JW Marriot Water Street Hotel in Tampa.

An apparent altercation between Ramirez and his wife had taken place outside of the hotel, about three hours earlier, according to an eyewitness who made an anonymous call to police. Officers responded but were assured by the couple everything was alright.

Later, near the Riverview area of Hillsborough County, Ramirez's wife was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and reportedly called 911.

Ramirez was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where Miami-Dade Police officials reported he was in critical but stable condition after undergoing the first surgery.

A little after 7 p.m. Monday, Miami-Dade Police sent out a statement, saying: "The (second) surgery has concluded and Director Ramirez is in stable condition.

"We thank the community and the extended MDPD family for their prayers and support. Director Ramirez will begin his road to recovery surrounded by his family."

Sheriff Chronister earlier told reporters that Ramirez is expected to survive.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said he has not worked directly with Ramirez, but has worked with his staff. "I have been involved in several meetings with him since being appointed Chief," Sousa said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Director Ramirez and his family during this difficult time. We pray for a speedy recovery," Sousa added.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who flew to Tampa on Monday, issued a statement earlier in the day, wishing the best for Ramirez.

"Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition," the statement said. "All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez’s well-being, and I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery."

In a Monday afternoon memo to the Miami Dade County County Board of Commissioners, Mayor Cava said that in “order to ensure continuity of leadership across our public safety teams, she was naming Deputy Director Stephanie V. Daniels as Interim Director of Miami Dade Police Department and JD Patterson as the Interim Chief of Public Safety for Miami-Dade County. Patterson will be responsible for the “public safety portfolio” which includes MDPD, Miami Dade Fire Rescue, Department of Emergency. Management, Corrections and Rehabilitation Department and the Medical Examiner’s office.

The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to a Tampa.Gov news report, police officers arrived at 6:50 p.m. Sunday outside the 12th-floor room at the Marriott hotel, about 20 minutes after the initial altercation took place downstairs.

The report indicated that "a white female exited the room, followed by a white male who was positively identified as Alfredo Ramirez, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

"When speaking with responding officers regarding the reported alleged incident, Ramirez stated that he had been involved in an argument with the known white female; however, had not displayed a firearm. After additional questioning, Ramirez stated he had no intention to harm himself or others. The known female corroborated that they had an argument and that she did not have any concerns about her safety being in danger.

"There was no evidence of a crime or immediate danger. Ramirez was released at the scene," the report read.

Sheriff Chronister said his department shares in the compassion and concern of this tragic event. "Mental health knows no boundaries," he said to WFLA, "and I hope Director Ramirez and anyone in crisis receives the help they deserve."

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle issued a statement, reading in part, "An incident such as this is so deeply saddening, and I am praying and hoping for Chief Freddy Ramirez’ full recovery," adding that she had spoken with Ramirez immediate family members, Mayor Levine Cava and members of the MDPD’s command staff.

"While the latest report is that he is in stable condition, let us all continue to pray for him during this time of healing," Rundle added.

A statement from the FHP read, in part: “... No one else was injured. There is no threat to the community. Our investigation is active."