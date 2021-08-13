Checkers anyone? Weekend activities will likely turn indoors as Tropical Depression Fred is forecast to deliver a good soaking to Key Biscayne and surrounding areas.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, was moving west-northwest at 12 mph, and was still hugging the northern coast of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Key Biscayne or Miami is nowhere close to the cone of uncertainty, which shifted farther west Friday. However, because the Key Biscayne area lies on the right side, or “dirty” side, of the storm, rain from 4-8 inches could be expected this weekend, according to the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

Sandbags were being offered Friday at Beach Park and remained available Friday afternoon.

“We’ve had some residents come by,” Village Manager Steve Williamson said. “This remains a water event, with (a possible) flooding event mid-Saturday into the evening.”

A flood watch is in effect for all of South Florida from Friday night to Sunday evening.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Florida Keys and watches issued farther up the west coast of the state. Fred was expected to reach tropical storm status (at least 39 mph) as it zeroes In on the Keys late Friday.

No closures or cancellations were being reported on the island as of Friday afternoon.

Another tropical wave to keep an eye on is Potential Tropical Cyclone 7, east of the Lesser Antilles. The NHC reported that it is expected to become a tropical depression by Friday night and a tropical storm - to be named Grace - by Saturday, then approach the Caribbean Sea by late Sunday or Monday. Some forecast models have it heading into the southeast Florida area, while others have it turning up toward the Bahamas.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds were 35 mph but the storm was moving quickly to the west at 21 mph, which could prevent much strengthening, the NHC said.

