Disney attractions push PortMiami to #2 on “busiest ports” list, but plans underway to push Miami back to the top

Maybe Mickey Mouse had something to do with it.

For the first time, Port Canaveral became the world's busiest cruise port in 2022, with 4,072,396 multi-day passengers.

The port, 8 miles from the Kennedy Space Center launch site, finally overtook PortMiami, which fell less than 50,000 passengers short at 4,022,544 for the 2022 fiscal year.

"This historic milestone is testament to the efforts of our team and cruise partners to provide a best-in-class experience for all cruise guests sailing from Port Canaveral," said the port's CEO, John Murray.

Port Canaveral is home to 13 multi-day cruise ships from five cruise lines ― Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, and Royal Caribbean International.

A large, new terminal opened this past year, in time to harbor the world's largest cruise ship, the Wonder of the Seas, which can accommodate 6,988 passengers.

The port also offers easy access to more than 50 destinations, including the Caribbean, Bahamas, and Eastern and Western Mexico. But, perhaps the pivotal player in all this is the proximity to Disney World and an assortment of other theme parks, as well as the suddenly constant stream of rocket launches from the Cape.

But, don't give up hope on PortMiami, which analysts say will take back the top spot by 2027, forecasting 8.40 million passengers that year, compared to Port Canaveral's 6.43 million.

Although Murray said that projection is "very speculative," PortMiami has five new ships this year and soon will become the first port on the East Coast with multiple terminals providing shore power.

In addition, officials with the Brightline high-speed train, in 2019, announced plans to construct a station at PortMiami, something Port Canaveral has been shut out of the Tampa-Orlando-Miami railway line. And, in 2026, World Cup soccer will be coming to Miami, another huge boost for tourism.

PortMiami, reportedly, already contributes some $43 billion annually to the local economy.

Not to be outdone, Port Canaveral will host two new ships in 2023. Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas, with a passenger capacity of 6,780, begins sailing twice weekly on Oct. 25, and Marella Cruises will start service from Port Canaveral on May 7, focusing on sailings for residents of the United Kingdom, many of whom will fly in to Melbourne Orlando International Airport for their cruises.

Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale retained its distant No. 3 spot, with 1,621,216 passengers, according to Florida Ports Council data. Next were Port Tampa Bay (418,200), Port of Key West (198,411), Port of Palm Beach (188,235) and Jaxport (90,241).

Recently, Port Canaveral also was honored as the Best U.S. Cruise Homeport for the third consecutive year in the annual Cruise Hive Cruise Ship Awards, an annual event recognizing the best in the industry, as voted by Cruise Hive readers (Miami was second and Fort Lauderdale was third).

"We’ve always aimed to be the best cruise port in the world, but what an achievement to now be known as the busiest," Murray said.