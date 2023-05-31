Disturbance in Gulf to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds to South Florida

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico which has a 20 percent probability of tropical development in the next week.

The system - area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms - is expected to stay over the Gulf for the next several days, and according to the NHC, it is forecast to move across Florida this weekend with heavy rainfall and gusty winds impacting South Florida.

The NHC said environmental conditions are “marginally favorable for additional development.”

