Disturbance in the NE Caribbean Sea, “likely” to be become TS Fred Tuesday; most of Florida in potential track

Tropical Depression 6 is now in the Northeastern Caribbean Sea, traveling WNW at 17 mph, a track the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said should continue during the next few days.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the disturbance was located 65 miles SW of Guadalupe and 330 miles ESE of Puerto Rico. The system was packing 35 mph winds with higher gusts. The NHC says the disturbance is likely to become gradually strengthen and become a tropical storm Tuesday morning.

Once it becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Fred.

While the system is expected to weaken some when it interacts with Hispaniola some time Wednesday, the NHC forecast calls for the system to regain tropical storm strength by early Friday morning of the northern coast of Cuba. In the forecast track, TS Fred should impact portions of South Florida sometime Saturday.

The next intermediate NHC advisory will come at 8 a.m. Tuesday and the full advisory due at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

